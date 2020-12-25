DAPS Coin Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bitmart, Bitbox, txbit.io and SWFT. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,908.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,156,457,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

