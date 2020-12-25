DAPS Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,287.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $7,287.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, SWFT and txbit.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00046617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00315191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,157,205,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX, SWFT and Bitmart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.