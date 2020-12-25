David Golub Buys 4,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub purchased 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00.

GBDC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 629,164 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

