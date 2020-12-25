Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Down 3.2% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $626,368.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00316176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.