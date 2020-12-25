Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $5,036,299.14 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20.

Shares of DECK opened at $292.74 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

