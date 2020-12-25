Defis Network (DFS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Defis Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Defis Network token can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00013522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $64,125.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00314701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network.

Buying and Selling Defis Network

Defis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

