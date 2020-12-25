Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 1,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

