DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -225.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

