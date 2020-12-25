Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $210,295.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Dero has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $210,295.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,255,370 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

