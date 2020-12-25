Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.89).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.12 ($7.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

About Aroundtown SA (AT1.F)

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

