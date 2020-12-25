Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.88 ($23.39).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

DTE traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.80 ($17.41). The stock had a trading volume of 6,303,089 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.84 and a 200-day moving average of €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

