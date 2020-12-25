Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 0.6%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.93. 7,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTCWY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

About Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.