Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of DVN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

