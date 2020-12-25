Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 60.2% lower against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $4.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00324335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.