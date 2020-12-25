Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 700,658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,399,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.