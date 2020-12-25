Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

FANG stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

