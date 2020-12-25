Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches One Day Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00325892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00031492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

