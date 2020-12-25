Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.24

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $87.68, with a volume of 4052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

