discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 666 ($8.70). Approximately 45,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 112,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 629 ($8.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £585.04 million and a PE ratio of 49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 621.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 595.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

About discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

