Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $6.98. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 276,213 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

