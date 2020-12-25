Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $169.73 million and approximately $28,233.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002961 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014079 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

