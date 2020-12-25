Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 170.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 10,388.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $4,857,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,897. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

