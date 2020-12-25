Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.51 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.