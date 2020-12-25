Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 228,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 59,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

About Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

