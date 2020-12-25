Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

