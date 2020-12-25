EagleX (EGX) Market Cap Hits $8,348.65

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $8,348.65 and $248.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00665519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00163756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00095900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00059682 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

