easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 897.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 897.32 ($11.72).

Several brokerages have issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased a total of 10,042 shares of company stock worth $7,584,102 over the last quarter.

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 838.20 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 782.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 647.73. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

