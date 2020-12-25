Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.38

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $14.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 36,586 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

