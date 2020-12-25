eBoost Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $154,587.46 and $18.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00492377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.