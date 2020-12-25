eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading Up 6.3%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 849,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 261,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several research analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The firm has a market cap of $390.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

