Einsteinium Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.16 or 0.00519875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,079,362 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

