Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

