Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 539,114 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

