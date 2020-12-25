Ellaism Reaches Market Capitalization of $469,069.86 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Ellaism has a market cap of $469,069.86 and approximately $482.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,099,174 coins and its circulating supply is 40,047,843 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

