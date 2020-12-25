Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Embraer by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 587,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 556,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 374,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

