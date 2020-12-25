Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESRT. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 449,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,113. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

