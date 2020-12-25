Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Endo International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.31. Endo International plc has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

