Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined in the past six months. Elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on the company’s bottom line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Management highlighted that the pandemic-led rise in costs were mainly driven by efforts to meet elevated demand. Additionally, sales mix shifts and higher interest expenses were a drag. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness growth in its auto care and batteries business segments, which drove the top line in the reported quarter. Moreover distribution gains and higher replenishment volumes boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow in the band of 2-4%. Further, it is on track with measures to boost efficiency, such as streamlining supply chain operations.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $43.62 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $18,778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $15,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $8,590,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $9,674,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

