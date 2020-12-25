Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Hits $265,508.48

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $265,508.48 and $11.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007833 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4,825.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

