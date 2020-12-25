Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$84.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday.

ENGH opened at C$61.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.87 and a 52 week high of C$80.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

