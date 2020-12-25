Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce sales of $656.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.25 million and the lowest is $635.50 million. Envista posted sales of $720.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.