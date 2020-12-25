Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.23 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.95 ($0.35). Approximately 111,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 599,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of £48.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.50.

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Sian Herbert purchased 33,000 shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £10,230 ($13,365.56). Also, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor purchased 50,000 shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

