Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $645,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 337,508 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.