Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $342.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

