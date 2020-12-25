Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

