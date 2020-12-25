Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Bancshares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.