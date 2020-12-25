ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESE opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

