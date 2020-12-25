Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Sells $30,030.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ETH opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.