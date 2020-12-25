Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.48

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 106607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etrion Co. will post -0.0306977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

