Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $3.64. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 120,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

